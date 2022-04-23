‘Foreign conspiracy’: Fawad wants judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday reiterated that an independent judicial commission be formed to investigate all allegations, i.e. foreign conspiracy and threat letter.

In a statement issued here, he said the imported government is unacceptable as the facts are already before the National Security Committee and the nation. “Now there should be an independent judicial commission to investigate these allegations. All the NSC record and witnesses be presented before the commission,” he said, adding that the “crime minister” and his cabinet are accused in this case, they have to be investigated.

Fawad said the Islamabad High Court’s decision to show hearing of cases live is correct and that the FIA court in Lahore should follow suit and the hearing of a money-laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif should be shown live.