‘Foreign conspiracy’: Fawad wants judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday reiterated that an independent judicial commission be formed to investigate all allegations, i.e. foreign conspiracy and threat letter.
In a statement issued here, he said the imported government is unacceptable as the facts are already before the National Security Committee and the nation. “Now there should be an independent judicial commission to investigate these allegations. All the NSC record and witnesses be presented before the commission,” he said, adding that the “crime minister” and his cabinet are accused in this case, they have to be investigated.
Fawad said the Islamabad High Court’s decision to show hearing of cases live is correct and that the FIA court in Lahore should follow suit and the hearing of a money-laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif should be shown live.
PESHAWAR: Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said on Friday that all formalities have been completed to...
PESHAWAR: Thousands of Muslim started observance of Etikafa mosques in their respective areas across Khyber...
JAMRUD: The police on Friday recovered eight hand-grenades which were stuffed in a tin and placed on a roadside in...
PESHAWAR: One more corona patient died while fifteen new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24...
PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Jehan Bakht Friday assumed his office as vice-chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar for a...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party provincial council member Syed Abid Ali Shah has said that former prime minister...
Comments