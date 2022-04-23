Imran narrative based on lie, says PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial council member Syed Abid Ali Shah has said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s narrative is based on a lie.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has little regard for democracy, the rule of law and the Constitution.

He said the entire nation witnessed polarisation of society and rigidity slandering, which led to ousting of Imran Khan.

The Pakistan People’s Party leader said neutrality of establishment had been hailed by all, adding people would thwart the evil designs of fifth column elements.

He came down hard on the PTI and said the party had become ‘Pakistan turncoats institute,’ adding this party was being exposed with each passing day.

The Pakistan People’s Party leader said the nation had taken a sigh of relief after the ousting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafgovernment as it had done nothing for the welfare of the people and instead made only tall claims.

He hoped the present government would take practical steps to pull the country out of economic, political and social crises.