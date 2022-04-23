Strategy finalised for safety of tourists in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration of Balakot, police, Kaghan Development Authority and representatives of hoteliers on Friday finalised a joint strategy for the safety of tourists in Kaghan valley.

“Though the tourism activities have resumed thinly in Kaghan valley after the main artery cleared to traffic, we have to ensure the safety of tourists and better services for them as the heavy influx of the visitors is expected on Eidul Fitr and rest of the season,” Assistant Commissioner Saddam Hussain Memon told the meeting held at his office.

The AC said that heavy machinery would be kept on standby to deal with any untoward situation and entry of the four-wheelers into Naran city would completely be banned during the season.

“The road leading to the Saiful Muluk Lake would also be cleared for traffic after removing the snow from it before the Eid and tourists could move to this fairy land,” he added.

The official said that emergency teams along with shovels and excavators machines would be stationed at the different places at the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and would clear it in case of landslides and any untoward situation.

“We would also ensure the mechanical workshops for tourists at the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road,” Memon said.

The president of hoteliers association, Seth Matiullah said that the hospitality industry of Kaghan valley would cooperate with administration to ensure the safety of tourists and better services.

“The hoteliers have waived service charges received from the tourists,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police Siraj Khan said that to ensure the smooth flow of traffic wardens would be deployed at Balakot, Kaghan and Naran towns and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.