Cop martyred in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A cop embraced martyrdom when an unidentified attacker opened fire on him at Muhajir bazaar in Akora Khattak here, a senior police official said on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Khan Gandapur said that six police constables along with a sub-inspector were perfuming duty at various points in Muhajir bazaar before Iftar to regulate the flow of traffic when a gunman opened fire on a cop, killing him on the spot.

Identifying the slain cop as Feroz, the DPO said that he received a single bullet to his head and died on the spot.

He said the slain cop was regulating the flow of traffic near the bus stand in Muhajir bazaar when he was attacked.

The assailant managed to escape from the spot.

A case was registered under the terrorism act at the Counter-Terrorism Police Station in Risalpur and investigation launched.

He said that after the attack, the police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence.

Gandapur added that eyewitnesses gave the police a description of the attacker. He said the shooter was highly trained, hitting the cop on the head and causing his instant death.

The DPO said that the police had obtained the footage of the closed-circuit television cameras.

Later, the funeral prayer of the fallen cop was offered at the police lines in Nowshera and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Azakhel area with state honours.