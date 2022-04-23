139 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar arrested 139 shopkeepers including butchers, milk sellers and grocers from various localities of the provincial metropolis during a crackdown on profiteers, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The crackdown was launched on the directives of Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Qaiser Rasheed Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan visited bazaars in various localities and checked the availability, quality and rates of essential food items.
