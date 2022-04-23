KP police made sacrifices for peace restoration: IGP

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Friday said the police had rendered matchless sacrifices to restore peace and maintain law and order.

He was talking to reporters after offering condolences to the family of a fallen cop, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rahim Shah, who embraced martyrdom in a firing incident the other day in Peshawar.

The IGP also announced the provision of the Shaheed package for the heirs of the slain cop. He said that the family of the cop would receive the monthly salary till the age of retirement.

The capital city police officer and district police officer were also present on the occasion.

Ansari said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police played the role of the frontline force in the war against terrorism and made unprecedented sacrifices.

He said the sacrifices of the police personnel would not go waste and these would be written with golden words in the annals of history. The IGP said that the KP police lost 2,000 cops to the war on terror.

He added the changing security situation had a direct impact on the law and order in the province. The provincial police chief said the KP police and the security agencies were keeping a close eye on the activities of Daesh and other terror organizations in the province.

The police and the security forces were jointly conducting operations against the militants in the merged districts, he said, adding that the police were taking steps to bring an end to the target killing incidents of the cops in KP.