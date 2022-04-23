Five wanted men among 49 arrested with weapons

MARDAN: District police here on Friday arrested five proclaimed offenders along with accomplices and another 31 suspects during search and strike operations.

An official said that as per the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted the actions in Shergarh, Baizai, Chura and City areas and arrested 5 wanted men along with 13 accomplices and 31 other suspects.

The personnel also recovered 12 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, one rifle and bullets of various kinds.

During the search, the police also booked eight tenants under the relevant law for non-registration with the police stations concerned.

Meanwhile, the cops arrested one Siyad and recovered illegal weapons from him, including 9 pistols along with bullets in Sheikh Maltoon area of the district.

DPO Dr Zahid asked the cops to take action against the display of weapons as well as unlicensed arms in their respective areas.