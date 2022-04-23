Meeting reviews key projects in agriculture

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan chaired a meeting on key projects for further improvement in agricultural research.

Secretary Agriculture Dr Muhammad Israr, Chief Planning Officer Ahmed Syed, Additional Secretary Agriculture Tahir Khan, women experts of Agricultural Research Institute, experts and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

A briefing was given to Mohibullah Khan on the Soil Microbiology Project. During the briefing, the minister was informed that the project would help in organic production which would reduce the use of artificial fertilizers and increase the fertility of the soil by utilising the beneficial germs present in the soil. The cost of the project is Rs509 million.

The Satellite Pesticide Laboratories project was also discussed, which includes setting up of laboratories in Swat, DI Khan and Hazara. This will help the local landowners to keep the quantity of pesticides in their production at a reasonable level.

These laboratories will also help in preventing adulteration of pesticides. The total cost of the project is Rs1340 million.

The commercialisation plan of soybeans was also considered. It was informed on the occasion that the climate of the province is suitable for production of many valuable fruits. The cost of the project is Rs209 million.

The minister for agriculture directed the officers to use their experience and hard work in agricultural research to increase productivity so that the farmers could benefit from the research to the maximum.

He said the budget of the directorate has been increased from Rs2 billion to Rs160 billion, which is a revolutionary initiative of the present provincial government.