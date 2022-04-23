Female teachers looted in Bara

BARA: Three masked motorcyclists looted five female teachers of government schools and a driver in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the female teaching staff were on their way home in a coach after performing duty when three motorcyclists stopped the vehicle at gunpoint in the Sipah area.

The robbers snatched mobile phones, jewelry and cash from the teachers and driver, and then managed to escape.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the place, cordoned off the area and launched a search but no arrest was made till the filing of this report.