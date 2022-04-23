Askari Bank signs MoU with CashNow

Islamabad : Askari Bank has partnered with a Pakistani financial technology company CashNow to expedite the financing process of small and medium enterprises in the country, says a press release.

As part of Askari Bank’s Supply Chain Finance initiative, this partnership is in line with the Bank’s strategy of employing technology to enhance its support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that accounts for a significant portion of the country’s GDP. Through this digital platform, not only will the financing process become quicker and cheaper, but the associated risks will also be reduced significantly. The platform also provides ancillary benefits of being a repository of information, electronic invoicing and B2B digitisation.

The agreement was signed by Shehryar Ali Shah, Chief Digital Officer, Askari Bank and Saeed Iqbal, Director, CashNow in the presence of Moazzam Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, CashNow, Talat Rabia, Head Transaction Banking, Askari Bank and other senior executives from both the organisations.