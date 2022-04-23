No sign of relief for consumers as second ashra of Ramazan ends

Rawalpindi : The second ‘Ashra’ of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak has ended but people are still waiting for any kind of relief here at ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ and government-run utility stores. People belonging to different walks of life have appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to conduct surprise visits at ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ and open markets in Rawalpindi to monitor the prices and quality of items. If Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif conducts surprise visits, citizens could get a big relief in the third and last ‘Ashra’ of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak which will start from Saturday (today).

The ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ have badly failed to create any kind of attraction for the public in two Ashras.

In fact, all government officers including Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner are not taking too much interest to bring a positive change to provide relief to the public because they know they would be transferred after taking the oath of chief minister in Punjab. The reliable sources said that the Punjab government will bring strictly professional officers into all districts, particularly in Rawalpindi to bring a positive change, the sources said.

The ‘Sasta Ramazan Bazaars’ set up here at Chungi No22, Jarahi on Adiala Road, Committee Chowk and Haidri Chowk have badly failed in providing relief to the citizens apparently due to carelessness and mismanagement of the high ups of the district government. The ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaar’ set up here at Shamasbad has been a bit better than all other bazaars where a variety of eatable items were available. The officers concerned are visiting here for the photoshoot to send pictures to the Punjab government.

Some key post officers from the district administration on condition of anonymity said that vendors are not ready to continue their stalls here at ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ due to loss in business. “We can’t do business due to skyrocketing prices all around, how vendors could sell their items in loss,” the officers claimed.

The lowest quality banana, apple, and guava were selling here in all ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’, and only three to four vegetables like Palak, Cabbage, and Kaddoo were selling in bazaars. Onion, Potato and subsidized ‘Atta’ was available in bulk here in all bazaars. The chicken is selling in bazaars but at the price of the open market.

The peons, Chowkidars, sanitary workers, police constables, and clerks of different government departments are running ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ while officers are concerned not bothering even to visit here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Official Spokesman Shahid Shah told ‘The News’ all price control magistrates are continuously visiting all bazaars and open market shops to trap hoarders and profiteers. They have registered over 50 FIRs and imposed fines of thousands of rupees against profiteers and hoarders in the holy month of Ramazan, he claimed. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) will never bear any kind of irresponsibility in this regard, he warned.

The most important item ‘Sugar’ was neither available here in ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ nor in government-run utility stores. Thousands of needy people stood in long queues to buy sugar but turned back empty-handed.

A large number of consumers, while talking to ‘The News’ said that the ‘Ramazan Bazaars’ have totally failed to deliver any relief to the masses. Most of the people complained about the sub-standard vegetables, fruit, flour and other food items at the Satsa Bazaars.