Ukrainian delegation visits Iqra University

Islamabad: Ukrainian Embassy’s Deputy Head of Mission in Islamabad Vitalli Zaianchkovskyi and Second Secretary of Culture and Humanitarian Issues Dr Olena Bordilovska paid a visit to Iqra University and met with senior faculty members of the Islamabad Campus.

The worthy visitors updated the university officials regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

IU Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam welcomed the distinguished guests and opened the floor for discussion. Dr Bordilovska gave an in-depth analysis of the situation and spoke about the open Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Zaianchkovskyi provided a factual report on the humanitarian crises which have engulfed the East European state. The talk was followed by a question-and-answer session with the faculty members.

The diplomatic guests were thankful to Iqra University’s chancellor Hunaid Lakhani for his offer to provide full scholarships to 100 students from Ukraine to study in the IU. Dr. Islam added that the first student of this scholarship was due to arrive shortly to start his studies. Zaianchovskyi, Dr Bordilovska, Dr Muhammad Islam, and the faculty members collectively hoped for an end to the Ukrainian crises as soon as possible.