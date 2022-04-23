MWMC launches cleanliness operation

 
Saturday April 23, 2022
By APP
April 23, 2022

MULTAN: The Multan Waste Management Company on Friday launched a special cleanliness operation around all the mosques of the city. On the direction of CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar, roads leading to mosques were cleaned and water sprinkled through tankers.

