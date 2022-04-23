 
Saturday April 23, 2022
PFA fines eight factories, food outlets in south Punjab

By APP
MULTAN: The Punjab Food Authority imposed fine on eight factories and food outlets for manufacturing substandard and sale of substandard eatables. The PFA teams conducted raids in Multan, Mianchannu, Burewala, Lodhran and other places and disposed off substandard chemicals and expired material. The teams imposed fine Rs 110,000 on the shopkeepers. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the teams would continue checking of the food outlets.

