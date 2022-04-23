Over 60 sugar, flour fair-price stalls set up in capital

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had established over 60 sugar and flour fair price stalls to ensure sale of both the commodities at government notified rates in the federal capital.

“Consumers can buy sugar at Rs75 per kg and 10 kg bag of flour at Rs400, available at the stalls set up in rural as well as urban areas across the city,” said additional deputy commissioner (General) Rana Waqas. Talking to APP on Friday, he said the same commodity (sugar) was being sold at Rs70 per kg on mobile utility stores stationed into different markets of the federal capital.

Some 500 metric tonnes of sugar was available in the stock to provide Islamabad residents the commodity on subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramazan. "There is no need to panic as city managers are ensuring the sale of both the essential items across the city. Around 15,000 bags of wheat are being distributed among the masses into various markets and bazaars on a daily basis after collecting through the Punjab government as per quota of the federal capital," he noted.

The ADCG hinted at further decrease in sugar prices in the coming days. Both the commodities were also available at seven ‘Ramazan Sasta’ Bazaars, operational in the city for the convenience of buyers.

The civil administration, he said had constituted teams, headed by assistant commissioners and price magistrates to take action against shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at exorbitant rates.

He said the Ministry of Industries and Production regulated prices of sugar and ghee while the ICT administration could only ensure its sale at controlled rates. There was no sugar mill present in the jurisdiction of Islamabad while godowns of whole sellers were being inspected to check hoarding.