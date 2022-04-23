‘Imran trying to hide incompetence’

ISLAMABAD:Senator Irfan Siddiqui said former prime minister Imran Khan
was trying to hide his incompetence and bad governance by taking refuge in the so-called foreign conspiracy.
He had nothing to sell to the people and seek their votes as his government’s performance was abysmal, and that was why opted for the ‘conspiracy narrative’ for his ouster, he said in a statement.
He said today the National Security Council (NSC) after its meeting again announced that there was no regime change conspiracy and Imran Khan should stop the drama on that count. He, however, lamented that he (Imran Khan) would not do so as he had not even accepted the report of Justice Nasir ul Mulk.
Senator Siddique said a judicial commission headed by Justice Nasir ul Mulk was constituted to investigate alleged rigging in the 2013 general elections. Imran Khan had given a guarantee in writing that he would accept the commission’s findings, but he did not accept the findings of the commission, which had rejected his rigging allegations.
