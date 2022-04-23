25,741 file nomination papers for LG polls in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 25,741 candidates filed their nomination papers for the upcoming local government elections in Balochistan, the Election Commission said.

According to the data shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the process for submitting the nomination papers had been completed, whereby 5,939 forms were collected in the urban wards of 32 districts of Balochistan and massive 19,802 nomination papers were collected in the rural wards of these districts.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised from April 23 to 25. From April 26 to 28, objections can be lodged and from April 29 to May 6, the returning officers will decide on appeals, while the revised lists of candidates will be announced on May 7. The candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers by May 9, whereas they will be given the election symbols on May 10.