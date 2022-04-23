 
close
Saturday April 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PFA discards 16,200 litre mango pulp, apple juice

By APP
April 23, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday stopped the production of a famous juice producing unit over adulteration during a raid on a factory on Sheikhupura Road. The food safety team discarded more than 16,200 litres of expired mango pulp, apple and other juices.

Comments