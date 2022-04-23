CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
My Karachi Exhibition
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
A woman died under the wheels of a trailer and her teenage daughter was seriously wounded in the Mauripur area on...
Robbers shot dead a delivery man of an online food delivery platform in Nazimabad on the night between Thursday and...
The Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed the appeal of two women against conviction in the murder case of a Pak...
Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has announced extra security measures for Youm-e-Ali ...
The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the chief secretary, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and others on...
Sharjeel Inam Memon took the oath on Friday after he was notified by the chief secretary a day earlier as part of the...
Comments