Woman among three killed in road accidents

A woman died under the wheels of a trailer and her teenage daughter was seriously wounded in the Mauripur area on Friday.

Police said the trailer knocked down the mother and her daughter while they were crossing the road near a truck stand. Responding to phone calls for help, police and rescuers attended the scene and took the casualties to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where the woman was identified as 40-year-old Najma, wife of Abdul Ghani, while her daughter as Kainat, 13.

Meanwhile, an unknown young man was killed in a road accident near the same truck stand in the Mauripur area. Police said a vehicle hit and killed the victim, whose body was taken to the CHK.

Separately, an elderly man died in a road accident on Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy, where he was identified as 60-year-old Khanzada Nasirul Hassan Khan, son of Ali Abbas Khan.