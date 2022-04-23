Rs445m cheques distributed among affected traders of Saddar market fires

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday distributed compensation cheques amounting to Rs445.197 million among 358 shopkeepers affected by the fires last year at the Cooperative and Victoria markets in the Saddar area.

The cheques were distributed during the shopping season of Eidul Fitr so that the shopkeepers could restart their business activities before Eid. The cheque-distribution ceremony was organised at the CM House and attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the affected shopkeepers.

On November 14, 2021, a blaze at the Cooperative Market, Sadaar causes complete or partial destruction of several shops. Later, another fire at the Victoria Shopping Centre near the Zainab Market inflicted severe financial blow to many shopkeepers.

After the fires, the CM constituted a committee, Karachi Affected Relief Committee, under Sindh Cooperation Minister Jam Ikram Dharejo. The committee assessed the claims of shopkeepers of the Victoria Shopping Centre where 20 shops were affected and the Cooperative Market where 338 shops were burnt, and recommended a total compensation of Rs52.450 million and Rs392.747 million for the markets respectively.

The CM approved the amount and handed over the compensation cheques to the fire-affected shopkeepers so that they could restart their businesses. Speaking at the ceremony, the CM said he was really shocked and felt saddened after hearing the news of the unfortunate fire incidents in which several shops were reduced to ashes causing immense financial losses to shopkeepers.

Shah said noted industrialist of the city Zubair Motiwala and the KCCI approached him and shared all the details of the destruction and sought compensation for the affected retailers. “After duly examining the extent of the damages, the Sindh government and the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party were keen to help out the shopkeepers in distress by extending full financial support to all the affected retailers of the Cooperative Market and Victoria building,” he said.

The CM said that it was not the first time the Sindh government had supported the traders’ community in difficult times. “Previously, even at the time of the Boulton Market fire incident in 2009, our government provided due compensation to all the affected shopkeepers,” he said. “This time again, we decided to fully compensate the affected traders of the Cooperative and Victoria markets fire incidents.”

He expressed the hope that such fire incidents would be prevented by putting in place proper fire safety equipment. He urged the business community to install the requisite fire safety equipment at their markets and take care of civil laws to avoid any such unfortunate incident. Dharejo and leaders of the businessmen community also spoke on the occasion.