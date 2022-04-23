 
close
Saturday April 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Turkey’s jailed rights defender makes final appeal before verdict

By AFP
April 23, 2022

ISTANBUL: One of Turkey’s most famous prisoners made his final appeal for freedom on Friday, at the culmination of a years-long trial that has come to define Ankara’s tense ties with Western allies in the wake of a failed 2016 coup.

Comments