Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

HUNTSVILLE, United States: Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop.

Lawyers for Carl Buntion had filed a final appeal to the US Supreme Court seeking a stay, but it was rejected. He was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 6:39 pm local time, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

A second US state, Tennessee, had also planned to execute another inmate, Oscar Franklin Smith, 72, by lethal injection Thursday for killing his estranged wife and her two teenage sons in 1989. But Governor Bill Lee tweeted that Smith had been granted a temporary stay due to "an oversight in preparation for lethal injection."