Kenya’s former president Kibaki dies

NAIROBI: Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African nation for more than a decade, has died, his successor Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Friday. He was 90. "It is a sad day for us as a country. We have lost a great leader," Kenyatta said in an address on state television. Kenyan politicians, African leaders, the African Union and former colonial ruler Britain were among those to send their condolences.