 
close
Saturday April 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

RSF urges UK not to extradite Assange

By AFP
April 23, 2022

LONDON: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Friday urged a UK minister not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, in the interests of media freedom. RSF and other media rights groups released an open letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, whose formal approval is needed for Assange’s extradition, urging her to "reject the US government’s extradition request".

Comments