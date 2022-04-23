Tanker that sank off Tunisia was empty

TUNIS: A fuel tanker that sank in waters off Tunisia last weekend was empty, the government said on Friday, ruling out the risk of pollution. But authorities announced they had arrested the ship’s rescued crew after divers found evidence the ship’s GPS had been deliberately destroyed and its bridge computers ripped out. The Gulf of Gabes, where the ship went down, is not far from the coast of Libya, where smuggling has been rife since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Moamer Qadhafi.
ISTANBUL: One of Turkey’s most famous prisoners made his final appeal for freedom on Friday, at the culmination of a...
HUNTSVILLE, United States: Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of...
GUWAHATI, India: A state lawmaker in India was arrested for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet,...
COLOMBO: By the time he reached a third Colombo pharmacy out of stock of the drug his cancer-stricken wife desperately...
SEATTLE: President Joe Biden was marking Earth Day on Friday by ordering protections for the United States’ ancient...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta chief on Friday called for face-to-face peace talks with the country’s established ethnic...
