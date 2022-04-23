Tanker that sank off Tunisia was empty

TUNIS: A fuel tanker that sank in waters off Tunisia last weekend was empty, the government said on Friday, ruling out the risk of pollution. But authorities announced they had arrested the ship’s rescued crew after divers found evidence the ship’s GPS had been deliberately destroyed and its bridge computers ripped out. The Gulf of Gabes, where the ship went down, is not far from the coast of Libya, where smuggling has been rife since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Moamer Qadhafi.