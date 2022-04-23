Europe lashed by extreme weather as climate crisis grows

PARIS: Europe endured record extreme weather in 2021, from the hottest day and the warmest summer to deadly wildfires and flooding, the European Union’s climate monitoring service reported on Friday.

While Earth’s surface was nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels last year, Europe saw an average increase of more than two degrees, a threshold beyond which dangerous extreme weather events become more likely and intense, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said. The warmest summer on record featured a heatwave along the Mediterranean rim lasting weeks and the hottest day ever registered in Europe, a blistering 48.8C in Italy’s Sicily. In Greece, high temperatures fuelled deadly wildfires described by the prime minister as the country’s "greatest ecological disaster in decades".