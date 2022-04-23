Modi to hold first IIOJ&K public event since clampdown

SRINAGAR: India’s prime minister will on Sunday (tomorrow) hold his first public event in the disputed territory of Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since New Delhi imposed a sweeping security clampdown there more than two years ago.

Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has sought to quell a long-running insurgency in IIOJK and buttress its hold over the Muslim-majority region, which is claimed by Pakistan.Modi will preside over a ceremony to mark Panchayati Raj — a day that commemorates grassroots democracy, although Kashmir has been without an elected regional government since 2018.

Its last chief minister was detained during the clampdown and only released more than a year later. Sunday’s event will see Modi lead the region “into a new era of development”, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters.