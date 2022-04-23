Russia to seek full control of Donbas, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW: The Russian army will try to take full control over eastern and southern Ukraine, a top general was quoted as saying on Friday, a day after Moscow announced the "liberation" of Mariupol.

"Since the start of the second phase of the special operation... one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," Major General Rustam Minnekaev was cited as saying by Russian news agencies.

"This will provide a land corridor to Crimea," he added, referring to the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Minnekaev’s comments were the most detailed description yet of Russia’s goals in the second phase of its operation, which began after its troops pulled back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are cases of Russian-speaking people being oppressed," Minnekaev said. Transnistria is a small breakaway region in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, where pro-Russia separatists have been armed and backed by Moscow.

Moscow recognised the independence of the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in Ukraine’s Donbas shortly before launching a military campaign on February 24 with the stated aim of protecting the Russian-speaking population there. On Thursday, Russia announced the "liberation" of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine after besieging the strategic port city on the shores of the Sea of Azov for nearly two months.Meanwhile, the devastated city of Mariupol "continues to resist" despite Russian claims to have captured it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday as he welcomed fresh US aid to help confront Moscow’s eastern offensive.

Russia says it has "liberated" the city, with just a few thousand Ukrainian soldiers left in the Azovstal plant complex, where thousands more civilians are also believed to have taken refuge. But Zelensky said the battle was continuing, with Russia "doing everything to have a reason to talk about at least some victories."

"They can only delay the inevitable -- the time when the invaders will have to leave our territory, in particular Mariupol, a city that continues to resist Russia, despite everything the occupiers say," he said in a video address.

Meanwhile, Russian actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes, the UN said on Friday, listing summary execution of civilians and levelling of civilian infrastructure among offences needing investigation.

"Our work to date has detailed a horror story of violations perpetrated against civilians," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday. "Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside," she said.

"Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes," said spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani. In the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, a UN rights monitoring mission has documented that 50 civilians were killed there, including by summary execution, Shamdasani said.