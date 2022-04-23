MoU on Joint Doctoral Programmes

LAHORE:An agreement of Joint Doctoral and Master Training Programmes was signed between University of Education, Lahore and Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, China to strengthen ties between the two institutions. According to details, as per the agreement both the parties agreed to set up separate offices in each university. A joint training office will be established at UOE Lahore Pakistan and a research centre for history, arts and cultural heritage will be set in Suzhou China for better communication and corporation in the PhD and MPhil. This programme is for the enrolment of Chinese and Pakistani students. The number of recruited PhD students does not exceed 25 persons each year. MPhil students, including master-doctor combined, will not exceed 40 person each year. HBAFA will be responsible for the examination and recruitment of Chinese students as per their university rules. After admission, University of Education will review the qualifications and issue the official admission notice and assist the student visa application. UE will issue degree to the Chinese students as per HEC and UOE rules and regulation.