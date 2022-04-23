Mr Ayaz Viqar Khan, son of Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, ex-chairman NTC, has been declared Covid-19 Pandemic Warrior of Quanterix, UK.

It is honour for Pakistan that a Pakistan national who worked hard during Pandemic has been awarded this distinguished award. During Pandemic, it was very difficult for health workers to move from one place to another but Ayaz Khan didn’t care about his life and offered his services from frontline.

In recognition to his meritorious service he was awarded Pandemic Warrior of Distinction in 2021. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and Master degree in Biomedical Engineering from Imperial College, London, UK.