Saturday April 23, 2022
Lahore

MA, MSc exams date sheet

By Our Correspondent
April 23, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued date sheets for the written examination of MA/MSc Part-I & II Supplementary Examination 2021 and BS (4 years programme) first, third, fifth and seventh semesters fall 2021. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

