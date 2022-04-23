Workshop on ‘Journalists Safety’ concludes

LAHORE:The four-day workshop “Journalists’ safety during conflicts and working on sensitive issues” organised by the Department of Mass Communication of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) concluded here on Friday.
According to a press release, the trainers of the workshop were Dean of Humanities and Professor of Mass Communication at FCCU Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, internationally recognised war correspondent, researcher and media trainer Dr Abeer Saady and journalist Umer Farooq.
All the training sessions throughout the four days were conducted by Dr Abeer Saady with various reflections and inputs shared by Dr Altaf Ullah Khan which also gave a local perspective on the conflict reportage in Pakistan. Dr Abeer Saady stressed on the importance of digital security in the current age and shared various tips to deflect threats faced by journalists. The closing ceremony was inaugurated by Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dr Jonathan Addleton (Rector, FCCU) and Dr Douglas Trimble (Vice Rector, FCCU). After a concluding speech by all the speakers, certificates were distributed among the participants.
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Library Book Club arranged a special programme in reverence to Ramazan-ul-Mubarik, death...
LAHORE:An agreement of Joint Doctoral and Master Training Programmes was signed between University of Education,...
Mr Ayaz Viqar Khan, son of Brig Viqar Rashid Khan, ex-chairman NTC, has been declared Covid-19 Pandemic Warrior of...
LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets for the written examination of MA/MSc Part-I...
LAHORE:A seminar on "Iqbal and Khudi" was organised at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra on the first day of Youm-e-Khudi on...
LAHORE:WWF-Pakistan and a private school organised an event to observe Earth Day here Friday.WWF-Pakistan collaborated...
Comments