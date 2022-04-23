Workshop on ‘Journalists Safety’ concludes

LAHORE:The four-day workshop “Journalists’ safety during conflicts and working on sensitive issues” organised by the Department of Mass Communication of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) concluded here on Friday.

According to a press release, the trainers of the workshop were Dean of Humanities and Professor of Mass Communication at FCCU Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, internationally recognised war correspondent, researcher and media trainer Dr Abeer Saady and journalist Umer Farooq.

All the training sessions throughout the four days were conducted by Dr Abeer Saady with various reflections and inputs shared by Dr Altaf Ullah Khan which also gave a local perspective on the conflict reportage in Pakistan. Dr Abeer Saady stressed on the importance of digital security in the current age and shared various tips to deflect threats faced by journalists. The closing ceremony was inaugurated by Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dr Jonathan Addleton (Rector, FCCU) and Dr Douglas Trimble (Vice Rector, FCCU). After a concluding speech by all the speakers, certificates were distributed among the participants.