Alhamra hosts seminar ‘Iqbal and Khudi’

LAHORE:A seminar on "Iqbal and Khudi" was organised at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra on the first day of Youm-e-Khudi on Friday.

A large number of people attended the event and appreciated the efforts of the administration. The event was moderated by Nasir Shirazi who continued to recite Iqbal’s verses from time to time.

In his inaugural address, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi remarked that Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar made special efforts to promote culture of Punjab and Alhamra will continue to promote the thoughts and ideas of Iqbal.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Dr Waheed Al-Zaman and Basira Ambreen also expressed their views on this occasion. Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal asked the people to follow the path indicated by Iqbal and show that path to their children as well. Dr Waheed said Iqbal stressed on believing in ourselves. Iqbal wrote on Khudi for 40 years. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Director Bazm-e-Iqbal Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry also spoke on this occasion.

There was a painting competition as well in which young artists created portraits based on Iqbal’s philosophy of self. As many as 20 male and female painters of 12 to 30 years age from various schools, colleges and universities of the province participated in Youm-e-Khudi painting competition.

Allama Iqbal’s famous verse (shaer) ‘Khudi ko ker buland itna ke her taqdeer se pehlay, Khuda banday se khud poochhay bta teri raza kia hai’ was the theme of Youm-e-Khudi painting competition. A song ‘Hum youm-e-khudi ki awazain’ sung by Memoona Sajid and Rehan Hashmi was also presented on this occasion.