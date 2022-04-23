Earth Day an opportunity to renew pledge to protect nature

LAHORE:WWF-Pakistan and a private school organised an event to observe Earth Day here Friday.

WWF-Pakistan collaborated with the school to conduct a play educating younger audiences about nature and biodiversity loss and conserving Earth’s resources. The play was directed by Theater Therapy, an organisation that provides young, aspiring actors with a platform to hone and showcase their talent. Expressing his views, Muhammad Zain Zubair Qazi, founder of Theatre Therapy said, “We work with the vision to showcase multiple social messages. This collaboration with WWF-Pakistan provided us with the opportunity to take the stage for this crucial cause and showcase theatre as an unexplored, yet effective means of creating awareness.” The play is set in the future in the year 2050, where the Earth is at the brink of extinction and the only line of defence left is to go back in time and undo the mistakes that have been made in the past for a better future. The event was attended by a large number of students of The City School. Speaking at the occasion, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director-General WWF-Pakistan, stated “Earth day is an opportunity for us to renew our pledge to protect nature. Each one of us, organisations and individuals alike, must contribute to ensure a greener, healthier and better future.” Earth Day is observed across the world to raise awareness about nature loss and climate change.

It is an opportunity to promote private sector innovation, incentivise green business practices and urge citizens to take steps to protect the environment through climate-friendly and sustainable investments.