PFA discards 16,200 litre mango pulp, apple juice

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday stopped the production of a famous juice producing unit over adulteration during a raid on a factory on Sheikhupura Road. The food safety team discarded more than 16,200 litres of expired mango pulp, apple and other juices.
PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that juices were being produced with different artificial flavours and prohibited chemicals that cause health issues for consumers, especially for children. He added the food authority was strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of safe, healthy and unadulterated food items in the market of
Punjab.
