NCHR takes suo motu notice of mention of religion in job ads

LAHORE:The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) on Friday has taken suo motu notice of the discriminatory advertisements issued by various departments, organisations of the Punjab government indicating religion in case of posts of sanitary workers.
Representatives of Punjab govt including S&GAD, DGPR, Local Govt and Human Rights & Minority Affairs Departments as well as representatives of CSOs working for the rights of minorities attended the hearing of the case.
During the hearing of the case, Member (Punjab) National Commission for Human Rights Nadeem Ashraf held that such discriminatory advertisements are against the provisions of Article 27(1) of the Constitution as well as Article 1-7 of UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The Punjab govt was accordingly directed by the NCHR not to issue such discriminatory and demeaning advertisements in future. It was also observed that S&GAD would ensure that all administrative departments/autonomous bodies/corporations working under the Punjab govt would refrain from indicating minorities’ religion against such posts in future.
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Library Book Club arranged a special programme in reverence to Ramazan-ul-Mubarik, death...
LAHORE:An agreement of Joint Doctoral and Master Training Programmes was signed between University of Education,...
Mr Ayaz Viqar Khan, son of Brig Viqar Rashid Khan, ex-chairman NTC, has been declared Covid-19 Pandemic Warrior of...
LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets for the written examination of MA/MSc Part-I...
LAHORE:The four-day workshop “Journalists’ safety during conflicts and working on sensitive issues” organised by...
LAHORE:A seminar on "Iqbal and Khudi" was organised at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra on the first day of Youm-e-Khudi on...
Comments