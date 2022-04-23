Remand extended in Major torture case

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Friday extended physical remand of four persons accused of torturing a serving Major of Pakistan Army.

The CIA Police produced the accused before the court of Tasawer Iqbal and sought extension in their physical remand which was granted by the court. The court had directed police to produce the accused before the court again by April 25 along with investigation report till that date. As per case details, Major Harris, an army officer, was brutally beaten by guards of PMLN leaders Khawaja Salman and Hafiz Nauman. The vehicle of the officer was also damaged. The officer registered a case against seven assailants at the Garden Town police station. Later, four guards involved in the incident were arrested.

Murder accused: A Model Town magisterial court on Friday extended physical remand of a person accused of killing six family members. The court has extended physical remand of the accused Abid Hussain for three days.

As per case details, Abid Hussain had murdered six members of family and in-laws claiming that they were involved in torturing his son. The incident occurred in Green Town area near Ameer Chowk. Abid Hussain first opened fire on members of his family killing his father, mother, brother and sister. He later went to the residence of his in-laws and opened fire on them, killing his mother-in-law and another relative.