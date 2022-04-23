Millions begin Aitekaf after two years pandemic gap

LAHORE:Millions of believers began observing Aitekaf before Maghrib prayers in thousands of mosques across the country on Friday. Believers will end Aitekaf after the sighting of Eidul Fitr moon.

Aitekaf is being observed with full religious fervor after a gap of two years during which Aitekaf remained suspended in the mosques largely due to Coronavirus threats. Thousands of mosques in Lahore have been tastefully decorated with lighting and buntings, while spaces have been allocated to the worshippers on the first-come-first-serve basis because of an ever-increasing number of those willing to observe Aitekaf.

Aitekaf is an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan by remaining confined to a small place inside mosque or in the house (for women). It has been a regular Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and carries a multitude of the blessings of Almighty.

The worshippers observing Aitekaf spend their time reading Holy Quran, offering Nawafil and praying Almighty for showering His blessings on human beings in general and Muslims in particular. During Aitekaf, worshippers will offer special prayers for the security and solidarity of Pakistan and for resolution of all the crises facing Pakistan citizens including load shedding, price hike, lawlessness, drought etc. Under the directives of district administration, special security measures have been taken at the mosques to ensure safety of the believers in view of the prevailing law and order situation. Majority of the mosques had collected copies of the Identity Cards and other particulars from the worshippers before allocating them places to observe Aitekaf by apportioning small cubicles made by hanging cloth sheets. The relatives will provide Sehri and Iftari to worshippers in the mosques to facilitate them concentrate on their worship.

Large city mosques usually become the centre of Aitekaf where hundreds of worshippers gather for this religious duty. These including the traditional large mosques like Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar Masjid, Muslim Masjid, Shadman Masjid, Minhajul Quran Masjid Baghdad Town, Sunehri Masjid Lohari, Masjid Shuhada Mall Road, Ibrahim Masjid, Jamia Ashrafia and Jamia

Naeemia etc. The largest gathering of Aitekaf will be at ‘Aitekaf City’ under Minhaj ul Quran Foundation at Baghdad Town.