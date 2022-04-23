Tayyab to play PSA World Championships

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam will feature in the PSA World Championships to be held in Cairo, Egypt from May 13-22.

Tayyab, ranked 49, is the only player from Pakistan among the world’s 64 best players to compete in this prestigious event.

This is the fourth time he is playing this event. He has won 11 titles in his 10 year’s career since 2011.

He broke into the top 50 in the World Rankings for the first time in his career in the summer of 2019.