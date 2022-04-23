Asim wins QSF 2 event in Doha

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan won the $5000 QSF Squash 2 in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Top seed Asim beat third seed Khaled Labib from Egypt 11-6, 5-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-7 in 58 minutes in the final.

This was Asim’s eighth PSA title in his 8 year’s career. Now, he will feature in the QSF 3 and then QSF 4 events next month.