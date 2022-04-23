Bilal, Inayat to feature in Asian Wrestling bouts

KARACHI: Pakistan will begin its medal journey in the Asian Wrestling Championship at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Saturday (today) as Mohammad Bilal and Inayatullah will take part in their bouts.

Mohammad Bilal will face Sunggwon Kim of Korea in the 57 kilogramme qualification stage while Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah will meet the 2021 Junior World Championship gold medallist Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili of Iran in the 65 kilogramme qualification round.

As per draws of the freestyle wrestling released on Friday, Pakistan’s premier wrestler and the 2021 Asian Olympic Games Qualifiers bronze medallist Mohammad Inam will face Saiakbai Usupov of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday (tomorrow) in the 86 kilogramme quarter-finals.

Pakistan coach Ghulam Farid told ‘The News’ from Mongolia on Friday that the grapplers were ready to impress in the continental event.

“Yes, they have worked hard and are ready,” Fareed said.

Both Inam and Inayat underwent a two-week training at Mongolia while Bilal reached there only the other day.

Pakistan last snared a medal in 1991 and since then the nation has been struggling in wrestling at the continental level.

Pakistan has fielded three wrestlers in the Asian Championship which is being hosted by Mongolia for the third time since its inception in 1979.