Traffic woes

Lahore’s busy traffic has become a serious concern for the city’s residents. It takes more than twice the estimated time to reach any destination. Traffic accidents are also increasing rapidly.
The traffic authorities must come up with a viable solution to these problems. They must widen roads for the smooth flow of traffic and ensure that public transport strictly runs on their designated routes. Traffic wardens should perform their duties effectively and fine those people who break traffic rules.
Nawal Fayyaz
Lahore
Besides creating financial crises, record inflation and political instability in the country, the PTI is also...
The people of Pakistan are unable to deal with the issues created by rising food prices. A majority of them consume...
The government has announced a 10 percent increase in pensions for all federal government pensioners with effect from...
Extremist elements in India have once again launched attacks against the country’s Muslim community. Narendra...
Pakistan does not have a good foreign policy. The new government must pay attention to this issue and develop a...
The fire incident in a village in Dadu, Sindh has shocked the entire nation. Eight children and a woman were burnt to...
Comments