Traffic woes

Lahore’s busy traffic has become a serious concern for the city’s residents. It takes more than twice the estimated time to reach any destination. Traffic accidents are also increasing rapidly.

The traffic authorities must come up with a viable solution to these problems. They must widen roads for the smooth flow of traffic and ensure that public transport strictly runs on their designated routes. Traffic wardens should perform their duties effectively and fine those people who break traffic rules.

Nawal Fayyaz

Lahore