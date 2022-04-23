Testing our patience

The government has announced a 10 percent increase in pensions for all federal government pensioners with effect from April 1,2022. The finance division has issued a formal notification in this regard. It is a good step that will benefit senior citizens who are living from hand to mouth in this severe financial crisis.
On the other hand, PTCL pensioners still wait for some positive response from the relevant authorities that have failed to comply with state notifications since 2010. The prime minister is requested to help PTCL pensioners receive their rightful amounts.
Muhammad Tauqeer
Sialkot
