All work and no play

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced a six-day workweek for government employees, along with revised office hours starting from 8am. The controversial move is aimed at enhancing productivity in the public sector, providing better services to citizens, and boosting the country’s economy. The State Bank of Pakistan followed suit and issued a circular to all banks to revise their office timings. This unexpected change in policy resulted in protests by bankers across the country, demanding for a reversal of the decision. The question is: why is a six-day workweek so detrimental? For starters, it means that employees will now have to work extra hours without an increase in their salaries.

Also, studies have shown that an increase in working hours per week does not correlate to more productivity, but instead results in employees feeling burnt-out. This is one of the reasons why progressive governments like the government of Japan are advocating for a four-day workweek to boost employee morale and productivity. The PM’s decision to abolish the Saturday holiday and open offices at 8:00am is well-intentioned, but to suggest that increasing the number of working hours per week will result in more productivity at the workplace is too simplistic an assumption.

Danyal H

Islamabad