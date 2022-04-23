‘Rupee fall to mount inflation’

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday warned that the dollar's surge against the rupee could reignite high inflation and halt growth by hitting all important economic sectors.

In a statement, LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said recent surge in the prices of the greenback would not only jack up the input cost, but would also erode profit margins.

He added that the State Bank needed to ascertain the factors weakening the value of rupee and check possibilities of undue speculations and malpractices in the operation of foreign exchange markets in the country.

“This will help stabilize the rupee and restore the confidence of the business community.”

LCCI said the increase in dollar rates was multiplying cost of doing business and affecting industrial, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors as they import oil, fertilisers, food items, machinery, and industrial raw material.