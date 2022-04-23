Nishat Power quarterly profit jumps 62pc

KARACHI: Nishat Power Limited on Friday reported a 62 percent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 on an increase in its net revenue.

In a consolidated statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs1.140 billion for the third quarter for this fiscal, up from Rs705.878 million the previous year.

The company skipped any dividend for this period.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs3.22/share, compared with Rs1.99/share last year.

The company said its sales for the quarter rose to Rs4.432 billion, compared with Rs2.471 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales also rose to Rs3.183 billion from Rs1.649 billion.

Other income of Nishat Power fell to Rs17.026 million during this period, compared with Rs36.816 million recorded during the same period last year.

For the nine months ended March 31, the company announced a net profit of Rs2.801, up from Rs2.183 billion recorded during the corresponding period last year. EPS for the 9-month period remained at Rs7.91/share against Rs6.16/share.

Kapco profit down 41pc

Kot Addu Power Company Limited (Kapco) reported a 41 percent fall in its quarterly net profit on account of an increase in its cost of sales.

In a statement to PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs2.619 billion for the quarter ended March 31, down from Rs4.429 billion the previous year.

The company did not announce any dividend for the period. Earnings per share came in at Rs2.98/share, compared with Rs5.03/share during the same period last year.

Kapco said its sales for the quarter rose to Rs23.356 billion, compared with Rs11.564 billion a year earlier. However, the cost of sales increased manifolds to Rs21.065 billion from Rs6.581 billion that reduced the profit margins.

For the nine months ended March 31, the company announced a profit of Rs8.227 billion against Rs15.927 billion. During this period, EPS was recorded at Rs9.35 as compared with Rs18.09 per share recorded a year ago.

FFBL earnings up 28pc

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) announced 28 percent higher earnings in the quarter on account of an increase in sales.

In an interim consolidated statement to PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.626 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up against Rs1.266 billion during the same period the previous year.

The company did not announce any dividends during this period.

Earnings per share came in at Rs1.26, compared with Rs0.98 a share last year. The company said its net sales for the year increased to Rs24.783 billion, compared with Rs13.005 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales remained at Rs19.394 billion against Rs10.527 billion.

FFBL reported other income at Rs1.115 billion against Rs1.565 billion recording during the same period last year.

51pc rise in Fatima Fertilizer’s profit

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited reported a 51 percent surge in its quarterly net profit, owing to an increase in the net revenue.

In its statement to PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs5.690 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs3.772 billion the previous year.

The company skipped any dividend for this period. Earnings per share came in at Rs2.71/share, compared with Rs1.80/share last year.

The company said its sales for the quarter rose to Rs29.114 billion, compared with Rs21.603 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales also rose to Rs12.250 billion from Rs9.264 billion.

Other income of the company rose to Rs340.305 million during this period, compared with Rs98.494 million recorded during the same period last year.