Until when?

LAHORE: Miseries of common man have increased with every change of past four governments in Pakistan. Each regime that assumed power took expensive short-term measures during their tenures instead of going for reforms as they were resisted by influential vested interests.

Pakistan needs reforms that bring full transparency in all affairs of state. We need reforms that provide a level playing field to every citizen. Transparency in government affairs is demanded by all political parties when in opposition. But once they come in power the opaque system suits them as it shields them from all wrongdoings. This is the reason that reports of corrupt practices are brutally suppressed by any government in power. Stories of their violations start coming out of the vaults as soon as they lose power.

The vested interests that benefit from non-transparent governance are fully entrenched in the system. They guide and influence the party that is in power. These include cartels that operate freely in the country. They skin the poor consumers with impunity. Then there are hoarders that dictate the prices of most agricultural commodities. All the well-known smugglers are respected members of the society.

The feudal class dominates the legislature and successfully keeps agriculture income out of the tax net. Each government needs their support and dares not document them.

The industrial cartels are led by sugar mills, cement units, and food companies in the dairy sector.

In all these sectors the prices are managed. The number of players is limited, which makes it easier to manage cartels. There are around 80 sugar mills owned mainly by political families that have representation in the national and provincial assemblies. There are 24 cement units owned largely by a few corporate tycoons of the country. There are hardly half a dozen food processors in the dairy sector.

The hoarders are mainly a group of middlemen that determine rates of agricultural commodities at farm gate and regulate the supplies through hoarding to make more money than any flourishing industry.

Then there are education and health mafias. They operate a high-fee school chain of 100 or more schools in the country. The standard of education is high but out of the reach of even a middle-class family. Health services mafia has emerged in the last three decades.

The doctors charge exorbitantly high consultation and abnormally high surgery fees. The private hospitals charges are gone through the roof. In most hospitals, the room rents are higher than a five-star hotel accommodation.

The education system has systematically been designed to give edge to the children of rich and well to do families. The children of the poor stand no chance to compete with those of the rich on merit. It is because the standard of education in high-fee private institutes is much superior to that of the most public schools. The poor have been denied a level playing field in education. The initiative of the PTI government for one curriculum for all schools faded out in its tenure as it was not implemented even in KP and Punjab where they were in power.