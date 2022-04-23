PIA to commission $9mn A-320 simulator next month

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Friday said it has started a process of installation of A-320 simulator worth of $9 million.

In a statement, the national carrier informed that installation of the simulator was undergoing at PIA training center in Karachi, which already has Boeing 777 and 747 simulators. Simulators are used to train and reassess pilots.

The airline has scheduled to commission the A-320 simulator in first week of May.

Three out of the four airlines in the country have pilots who flew A-320 aircrafts. PIA has 14, Air Blue has 11, while AirSial has three A-320 aircrafts. PIA has over 200 pilots who fly A-320 airbuses. They have to undergo reassessment after every six month.

The installation of the simulator was inaugurated by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

“Along with Pakistani pilots, other airlines in the region are also turning to this simulator for training of their pilots,” said Arshad Malik.

“The simulator takes many years to install, but PIA team completed it in a short span of five months,” the CEO added. PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said the airline had to spend around $10,000 annually on every pilot who flew A-320, as they were sent abroad for initial and refresher training reassessment.