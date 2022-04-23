Oil falls on global growth concerns

HOUSTON: Oil slipped on Friday and headed for a weekly decline, burdened by the prospect of weaker global growth, higher interest rates and Covid lockdowns in China hurting demand even as the European Union considers a ban on Russian oil that would further tighten supply.

Brent crude was down $2, or 1.85 percent, at $106.32 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined $2.01, or 1.94 percent, to $101.80.

"At this stage, fears over China's growth and overtightening by the Fed, capping U.S. growth, seem to be balancing out concerns that Europe will soon widen sanctions on Russian energy imports," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Brent hit $139 a barrel last month, its highest since 2008, but both oil benchmarks were heading for weekly declines of nearly 5%. On the supply side, the Russia-Kazakh Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is expected to resume full exports from April 22 after almost 30 days of disruptions.

U.S. oil rigs rose one to 549 this week, their highest since April 2020, according to a report from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Still, ongoing support was provided by supply tightness after disruptions in Libya, which is losing 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) of output, and supply could be squeezed further if the European Union imposes an embargo on Russian oil.

Morgan Stanley raised its third-quarter price forecast for Brent by $10 per barrel to $130 citing a "greater deficit" this year due to lower supply from Russia and Iran, which is likely to outweigh short-term demand headwinds. "So, while we may slide, there's a certain point at which we will find support because the fundamentals here, the stakes are just too tight for things to slide very far," Mizuho executive director of energy futures Robert Yawger said.